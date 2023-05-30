IPL 2023 cash prize: Winner CSK bags Rs 20 crore, GT get whopping amount, Shubman Gill, Jaiswal win big; check full list

Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal (File photo)

While Chennai Super Kings won the IPL 2023 final bagging the champion title for the fifth time, Gujarat Titans player Shubman Gill walked away with the largest cash prize and titles in the league. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni’s CSK walked away with the winning cash prize of Rs 20 crore.

As the winning team of IPL 2023, MS Dhoni-led CSK walked away with a cash prize of Rs 20 crore, while runner-up team Gujarat Titans, captained by Hardik Pandya, won Rs 12.5 crore. GT batter Shubman Gill bagged four award titles, winning the most prize money this IPL season.

While Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap for scoring the most runs in IPL 2023, GT bowler Mohammed Shami bagged the Purple Cap for the most wickets this season, rounding up at 28. Shami, in turn, won a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh in IPL.

As one of the most promising newcomers to this IPL, Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal has been awarded the IPL Emerging Player of the Season, winning a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh as well. Here is a full list of winners and cash prizes in IPL 2023.

IPL cash prize: Full list of awards and winners

Winner – Chennai Super Kings (Rs 20 crore)

Runner up – Gujarat Titans (Rs 12.5 crore)

Pitch and Ground – Wankhede and Eden Gardens (Rs 50 lakh)

Orange Cap – Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Purple Cap – Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 lakh)

Catch of the Season – Rashid Khan (Rs 10 lakh)

Longest Six of the season – Faf du Plessis (Rs 10 lakh)

Most boundaries in a season – Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Game changer of the season – Shubman Gill (Rs 10 lakh)

Striker of the season – Glenn Maxwell (Rs 10 lakh)

Emerging player of IPL 2023 – Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 10 lakh)

Player of the match – Devon Conway (Rs 1 lakh)

Catch of the match – MS Dhoni (Rs 1 lakh)

Longest six of the match - Sai Sudarshan (Rs 1 lakh)

Most valuable asset of the match - Sai Sudarshan (Rs 1 lakh)

Game changer of the match – Sai Sudarshan (Rs 1 lakh)

Striker of the match – Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1 lakh)

