IPL 2023: Big setback for Gujarat Titans! Kane Williamson injured trying to stop a six

Star New Zealand batter Kane Williamson injured himself while trying to pull off an exceptional piece of fielding on the boundary ropes.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:17 PM IST

IPL 2023 latest news: Gujarat Titans' star batter Kane Williamson injured himself while landing awkwardly after trying to stop a ball going over the boundary rope during the IPL 2023 opening clash on Friday. Williamson was trying to stop a shot from Chennai Super Kings' batter Ruturaj Gaikwad from going for a six. He flung himself into the air and saved two runs. However, Williamson landed awkwarldy and hurt himself, which left him visibly in pain. 

 

Williamson took a while to get back to his feet as medical staff tended to him. He was finally carried off the field as he hobbled in pain. More details are awaited regarding the impact of the awkward landing on Williamson's right knee. GT and skipper Hardik Pandya would be concerned with the top-order batter a key player in their IPL defence.

Follow live here: LIVE Updates | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Big wicket for GT, Rashid Khan removes Ben Stokes

