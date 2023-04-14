IPL 2023: Big setback for Chennai Super Kings as star all-rounder ruled out for two weeks

File Photo

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have been dealt a fresh injury blow as their star all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of IPL 2023 for another two weeks. Stokes has only played in two out of four matches for CSK so far and is confirmed to miss another three matches.

According to Cricbuzz, Stokes is suffering from a toe injury that he sustained while bowling. However, CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan has assured fans that Stokes is recovering well and should be fit for the April 30 game, and possibly even earlier for the April 27 game.

Stokes was already dealing with a knee issue before the IPL and was not expected to bowl. However, he did bowl in CSK's second match against Lucknow Super Giants and has not played a fixture since then. His continued absence is a big blow for the Yellow Army, who spent a whopping Rs 16.25 crore on him.

In addition to Stokes, CSK are also without the services of Deepak Chahar and Simarjeet Singh. Chahar is down with a hamstring injury and will miss the next 2-3 matches, while Sisanda Magala, who replaced Kyle Jamieson before the start of the season, will also sit out due to a hand injury.

Even CSK's captain MS Dhoni is dealing with a knee issue, which affected his batting during the chase against Rajasthan. With 2 wins from 4 matches, CSK currently sit at the 5th spot in the points table.

As the Ashes series is set to begin in June, Stokes will not risk playing an IPL game if he is not 100% fit. His comeback in the playing XI could be delayed, which could further impact CSK's performance in the tournament.

