IPL 2023: Big blow to Rajasthan Royals as star batter set to miss Delhi Capitals clash

The IPL 2023 has kicked off with great enthusiasm, but unfortunately, injuries have plagued the tournament. Some of the biggest names in cricket, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Kane Williamson, have been ruled out of the entire IPL due to injuries, causing significant setbacks for their respective teams. Now, the Rajasthan Royals have been hit with a major injury blow, as Jos Buttler is unlikely to play in their upcoming game.

According to a report by The Times of India, Jos Buttler is expected to miss the starting 11 for the Royals' next game against the Delhi Capitals. During the IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings in Guwahati on April 5, Buttler sustained an injury to the little finger of his right hand while taking a catch of Shahrukh Khan. The England white-ball captain had to undergo several stitches to treat his injured finger.

Unfortunately, Buttler was unable to take the field in the game leaving Ravichandran Ashwin to partner with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order. It appears that Buttler's injury may also prevent him from playing in the next home game against DC in Guwahati.

Buttler's performance with the bat was lackluster, as he was dismissed for a mere 19 runs off 11 balls after entering the crease at no.3. The experiment of having Ashwin open also failed, as he was dismissed for a duck.

The Punjab Kings batted first and scored an impressive 196 runs, thanks in large part to captain Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding 86-run knock. In response, the Rajasthan Royals struggled in the middle overs after losing a few early wickets. Although Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel made a valiant effort to bring them close, they ultimately fell short by 5 runs. Nathan Ellis was awarded the Man of the Match Award for his incredible 4-wicket haul.

