IPL 2023: Big blow to MS Dhoni-led CSK as franchise's INR 16.25 cr signee vows to leave the tournament early

File Photo

Under the leadership of all-rounder Ben Stokes and the new red-ball coach Brendon McCullum, the England Test team has been soaring since the duo took over the reins of the side in June of last year. So far, they have won 10 out of 11 Tests they have played in the new era, and look poised to dominate the Aussies in the upcoming Ashes series in June-July.

Although Stokes had initially stated that his focus would be on the Test team, he decided to register for the IPL 2023 auction, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) went all out to secure his services, splurging INR 16.25 crore for him. However, one of the greatest cricketers of all time will not be playing the entire season.

In what could be a devastating setback for the MS Dhoni-led side, Ben Stokes will not be available for the entirety of the tournament as he has committed to being ready for the one-off Test against Ireland, which begins on June 1 at Lord's. Ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, Stokes told reporters that he wants to give himself enough time to prepare for the Ireland Test, meaning he could depart India a week or ten days prior.

"Yes, I'll play. I'll be making sure that I give myself enough time to get back and play that [Ireland] game," stokes was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

If Stokes does depart prematurely, it could be a devastating blow to CSK's equilibrium, as they will be without the iconic Dwayne Bravo for the first time in six years. CSK's prospects hinge on Stokes' availability and the balance he provides to Dhoni, along with his compatriot Moeen Ali. Stokes will miss the playoffs, should CSK make it to the final four, and possibly a few league games as well.

Apart from Stokes, seven more English players, six of whom are on full contracts, will be participating in the 16th edition of the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). Joe Root (Rajasthan Royals), Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Sam Curran (Punjab Kings), Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians), and Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad) are all part of the England Test team and will be looking to make an impact in the tournament.

Stokes conceded that the Ashes is undoubtedly more significant than the solitary match, leaving it to his teammates to determine whether they would prefer to forgo the Ireland Test. Now, Stokes will be keen to clinch the two-match series against New Zealand, having already secured a resounding victory in the first game at Mount Maunganui, with a 267-run margin.

READ| 'Babar ko TV pe khabrein nahi padhni hain': Salman Butt on Akhtar's 'English' remark