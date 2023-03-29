Search icon
IPL 2023: Big blow for Punjab Kings as star all-rounder set to miss opener against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Punjab Kings are set to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 1st, followed by a match against the Rajasthan Royals on April 5th.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 07:35 PM IST

IPL 2023: Big blow for Punjab Kings as star all-rounder set to miss opener against Kolkata Knight Riders
File Photo

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been dealt another setback as their star all-rounder, Liam Livingstone, has been ruled out of the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Despite arriving in India, Livingstone has not been cleared for selection due to a knee injury sustained during his Test debut against Pakistan in December 2022.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the England Cricket Board has not given Livingstone the green light to play, citing concerns over his fitness. This news comes as a blow to PBKS, who were hoping to rely on Livingstone's all-round abilities to kick off their IPL campaign on a high note.

"He is out of the first game at least as the ECB is conducting scans to determine his fitness status. He should be available from the second game onwards," a source was quoted as saying by PTI.

Despite not being a regular in the playing XI until IPL 2021, Livingstone's stocks skyrocketed after his century against Pakistan in a bilateral series two years ago. Since then, he has become a household name in T20 cricket. In February 2022, Livingstone was in high demand during the mega auction and joined the Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 11.5 crore.

Livingstone proved his worth with the bat, smashing 437 runs in just 14 matches. With a strike rate of 166.87, the right-handed batsman hit an impressive 40 sixes and 38 boundaries.

Unfortunately, Livingstone will miss the opening game due to unforeseen circumstances. However, the Kings will still have a strong lineup with other talented players ready to step up. On the other hand, Jonny Bairstow will miss the entire season due to a leg injury he sustained in September 2022. Although he is expected to return to on-field action soon, Bairstow has opted to play county cricket in England to prepare for the Ashes.

