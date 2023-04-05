IPL 2023: BCCI unhappy with Delhi Capital's jersey gesture for Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC clash

File Photo

Fans and players were thrilled to catch a glimpse of Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant as he made an appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium to watch Delhi Capitals' first home match. Pant was seen enjoying the company of Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal and a few BCCI members, including Secretary Jay Shah.

In a heartwarming gesture, Delhi Capitals had hung Pant's jersey number 17 in the team's dugout during their opening match against Lucknow Super Giants. However, this gesture did not sit well with BCCI officials.

According to an IPL source who spoke with PTI, the BCCI has expressed that the gesture in question was excessive and unnecessary. It was deemed to be inappropriate and not in line with the expected conduct.

"It seemed a bit over the top. Such a gesture is reserved in case of ultimate tragedy or retirement. In this case, it was neither. Rishabh is well and truly on his way to recovery faster than one expected. So while it was done with a noble intention, it is learnt that BCCI has politely told the franchise to avoid such gesture in future," the IPL source said.

It has been confirmed that it was DC's Head Coach Ricky Ponting idea to display Pant's jersey from the dugout. In a show of appreciation for the talented player, the Delhi Capitals will be paying tribute to him by inscribing his jersey number, No. 17, on all the players' jerseys during a game where the team will be sporting a different color.

It is important to note that the number will be inscribed in a discreet corner and will not interfere with the individual jersey numbers of the players.

"Every season, DC wears a different jersey during one particular game. In that game, everyone will have Pant's jersey number inscribed on their jerseys. However there is specific rule for logo and it will be a small inscription in one corner," the source said.

