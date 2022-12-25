IPL 2023: THIS player was top gainer during auction and it’s not Curran, Stokes or Green

IPL 2023

The much-awaited IPL 2023 auction took place at Kochi on Friday (December 23) and as expected the mini-auction set many new records as some popular names went for big bucks while some lesser-known players got massive salary.

One such player who grabbed everyone’s attention was Mukesh Kumar as the fast bowler was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for a whopping Rs 5.50 crore. Mukesh Kumar was the biggest gainer during the IPL 2023 auction as his base price was only Rs 20 lakh and he received an amount which was 27.5 times his base price.

The 29-year-old fast bowler originally belongs to Gopalganj in Bihar. Mukesh started playing for West Bengal cricket team after he was selected through the Vision 2020 trials in 2014.

Mukesh made his first-class debut for West Bengal on October 30 in the 2015–16 Ranji Trophy and grabbed headlines after claiming 20 wickets in 5 matches. Mukesh made his List A debut in the 2015–16 Vijay Hazare Trophy on December 13, 2015.

Fast bowler Shivam Mavi, who belongs to Uttar Prasesh and has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL also fetched big bucks as his selling price to base price ratio was 15 times.

Mavi’s base price was INR 40 lakh, but he was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 6 crore.

Meanwhile, young England all-rounder Sam Curran created history by becoming the most expensive signing in IPL history. Curran, 24, was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.5 crore. Curran’s base price was Rs 2 crore and the all-rounder multiplied his base price 9.25 times.

Another England all-rounder Ben Stokes also got huge money during the IPL auction as Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings signed Stokes for Rs 16.5 crores. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green also sparked a bidding war during the IPL 2023 auction and he was bought by five-time champions and Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 17.5 crore. "I am pinching myself that this has all happened," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

