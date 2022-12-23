Good news for Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2023 auction, details inside

IPL 2023

Last season of Indian Premier League (IPL) was not good for Mumbai Indians (MI), the most successful team of IPL and it is expected that MI would bet on many new players during the mini-auction on Friday (December 12).

Mumbai Indians management is happy these days as their ace pacer is set to return to action in the upcoming season of IPL. Yes, we are talking about England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who missed the last season of IPL due to injury.

It is to be noted that the England Cricket Board has included Archer in the 14-member squad for the ODI series against South Africa in January 2023. Archer was out of action since March 2021 due to an injury.

Archer, 27, was bought by Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore in the mega auction held last year. Mumbai Indians decided against releasing Archer for IPL 2023 season and it is now expected that he would bowl in tandem with MI’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Archer had played an important role in helping England win the ODI World Cup in 2019. He took the maximum 20 wickets for England in the tournament. Archer has taken 46 wickets in 35 matches in IPL. He took 15 wickets in the 2018 IPL playing for the Rajasthan Royals for the first time.

List of retained players of MI: Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs (SA), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David (AUS), Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshad Khan, Jason Behrendorff (AUS), Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar.

