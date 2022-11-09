IPL 2023 auction to take place in Kochi on December 23: Report

IPL

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, according to media reports on Wednesday.

The total budget per team is expected to be raised from Rs 90 crore to Rs 95 crore. Earlier in February, IPL conducted a mega auction during which 204 players were bought (out of a maximum possible 217 slots that were open).

There were 107 capped players and 97 uncapped. A total of Rs 551.7 crore was spent. The breakdown of the sold players was thus: 137 Indians, 67 overseas.

