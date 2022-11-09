Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

IPL 2023 auction to take place in Kochi on December 23: Report

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

IPL 2023 auction to take place in Kochi on December 23: Report
IPL

 

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi on December 23, according to media reports on Wednesday.

READ: ICC Ranking for T20I batsmen sees Mr 360 degree Suryakumar Yadav at top, Virat Kohli out of top 10

The total budget per team is expected to be raised from Rs 90 crore to Rs 95 crore. Earlier in February, IPL conducted a mega auction during which 204 players were bought (out of a maximum possible 217 slots that were open).

There were 107 capped players and 97 uncapped. A total of Rs 551.7 crore was spent. The breakdown of the sold players was thus: 137 Indians, 67 overseas.

(More to follow)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022
From tech giants to big fashion brands: Top Indian-origin CEOs making name in biz world
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
In pics: Meet Badshah's rumoured girlfriend, Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.