IPL 2023 auction: Tie-breaker rule, accelerated bidding explained, know all about major rule changes

Know all but IPL's tie-breaker rule, and accelerated bidding

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place on Friday, December 23 in Kochi's Grand Hyatt in Bolgatty Island. As many as 991 players registered for the auction, however, only 405 players have been shortlisted which will go under the hammer in the 7-hour-long auction that will place later in the day.

The IPL 2023 auction will be a little different from the previous edition since it will only be a day's affair, and there will be accelerating bidding, but more on that later.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have reintroduced a major change called the 'tie-breaker rule' for the situation when two franchises are tied on a bid for a player. In such a situation the tie-breaker rule comes into play.

IPL 2023 auction: Tie-breaker rule explained

In a situation when a franchise makes a bid for a player, and they are unable to extend that bid further, and if there's a tie between two franchises for any player, then the tie-breaker rule will come into play.

The BCCI will invite the teams tied on that bid, and invite each team to submit a written bid. A form will be given to the tied teams, and the bid hence made by the franchise will not be known to anyone else. The highest bidder hence taking part in the 'silent bidding' process will win the tie-breaker. The money of that particular tiebreaker bid will not be deducted from the salary cap, and it will go directly to the BCCI.

"The Tiebreak Bid will indicate the amount, payable in one instalment that the franchisee is prepared to pay to BCCI. The amount of the Tiebreak Bid is separate from and in addition to the amount of the Last Bid. The Tiebreak Bid is the separate amount, which the Franchisee is prepared to pay to BCCI and is not deducted from the relevant Franchisee’s Salary Cap. There is no limit on the amount of the Tiebreak Bid," the BCCI have informed it to the franchise teams.

IPL 2023 auction: Accelerated bidding explained

Since 405 players are set to go under the hammer, but there are only 87 slots remaining, of which 30 are reserved for overseas players, an accelerated auction will take place towards the end of the IPL 2023 auction.

Initially, the first 86 names will be divided into 13 sets, which will be read out one by one by the auctioneer Hugh Edmeads. After that, depending on the remaining purse and available slots, the accelerated auction will begin.

Every franchise will be asked to put a name of 10 players and the names of only those players will be read out in the accelerated auction, alongside the unsold players from the first 87 players.

If slots are remaining still, the second round of accelerated auction will take place wherein the whole process will be repeated.

Each franchise can only sign a maximum of 25 players.