IPL 2023 auction: SRH's highest, KKR with lowest budget; check purse value of all 10 teams

The IPL 2023 auction will take place at Kochi in December 23, with the purse value of all IPL teams being confirmed on Tuesday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 07:06 PM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is still some months away but the preparations are already underway. On November 15, all the franchises confirmed their list of retained and released players, and thereby the purse value of each team was also confirmed ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained just 12 players, including four overseas staff, and have the highest purse value left ahead of the auction. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have the toughest job at hand to fill 11 slots, but they have a purse value of just 7.05 crore. 

Check out how much purse value left with every IPL team ahead of IPL 2023 auction:

SRH - 42.25.
Punjab Kings - 32.20cr.
Lucknow Supergiants - 23.35cr.
Mumbai Indians - 20.55cr.
CSK - 20.45cr.
DC - 19.45cr.
Gujarat Titans - 19.25cr.
Rajasthan Royals - 13.20cr.
RCB - 8.75cr.
KKR - 7.05cr.

Here's how many slots each IPL team has to fill at IPL 2023 auction:

CSK - 7
DC - 5
GT - 7
KKR - 11
LSG - 10
MI - 9
PBKS - 9
RR - 9
RCB - 7
SRH - 13

