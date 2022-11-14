IPL 2023 auction player retention show: When and Where to watch complete list of retentions for all IPL teams

DNA file pic

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 campaign will begin in March but the preparations are already underway as the BCCI have requested all the 10 IPL franchises to provide their list of retained players before the deadline of November 15, 5 PM IST.

After the deadline, the squads of all the 10 franchises will be nearly finalised, with the remaining touches being applied during the IPL 2023 mini-auction which will take place in Kochi, on December 23.

There has been a lot of buzz with all franchises looking to finalise their squads down to the minute details. So far, there have been a couple of big trades as well.

Jason Beherendroff joined Mumbai Indians (MI) from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), to kick things off in terms of the trade market, followed by a double boost for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they traded Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Lockie Ferguson from Gujarat Titans (GT).

KKR further made their intentions clear by adding Shardul Thakur as the most high-profile trade signing so far, from Delhi Capitals (DC). With the IPL retention day deadline set for November 15, 5 PM, plenty more moved will be made.

However, for those awaiting to see the final squads of their favourite IPL teams and all the retentions from every single franchise, Star Sports will be hosting a special retention show for the same.

IPL 2023 retention day ultimate guide: All you need to know

When is the IPL 2023 retention list deadline?

The retention list deadline is set for November 15, 5 PM IST, with all franchises needing to submit their final retained list of players to BCCI.

How to watch IPL 2023 retention list live telecast in India?

To watch the IPL 2023 retention list for all the IPL franchises, fans can tune into Star Sports to watch the live telecast of the special IPL 2023 retention show on November 15, 6 PM IST.

How to watch IPL 2023 retention list live streaming in India?

To watch the IPL 2023 retention list for all the IPL franchises, fans can tune into Hotstar to watch the IPL 2023 retention special show online in India.