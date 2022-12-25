IPL 2023 auction: Mukesh Kumar, Sam Curran among highest gainers; earned 27 times their base price

Mukesh Kumar, Sam Curran among highest gainers in IPL 2023 auction

Such is the power of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that the lucrative league has changed the lives of many cricketers. The IPL 2023 auction took place on Friday, December 23 at Kochi, and once again, there were some records broken when it comes to spending, and some lesser-known players received a bumper paycheck.

Delhi Capitals (DC) splashed out Rs 5.50 crore to acquire Mukesh Kumar's services in the auction, as he led the list of the highest gainers in IPL 2023 auction, receiving a sum that was 27.5 times his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

Uttar Pradesh pacer Shivam Mavi who has previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) comes second on the list of highest gainers as his selling price to base price ratio was 15 times.

READ| 'Did Pant take sleeping pill?': Jadeja, Gavaskar lambast team management for sending Axar Patel ahead of Kohli

Mavi had a base price of INR 40 lakh, but he went for INR 6 crore eventually, joining the defending champions Gujarat Titans.

There were as many as 21 Jammu and Kashmir players shortlisted in the auction, but among them, Vivrant Sharma landed the most lucrative deal as he was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a massive INR 2.6 crore. Having a base of INR 20 lakh, Sharma earned 13 times his base price.

Up next, the record breaker, England all-rounder Sam Curran who became the most expensive signing in the history of IPL. After Punjab Kings shelled out an eye-watering sum of Rs 18.5 crore on Curran, who had a base price of INR 2 crore, the Englishman multiplied his base price 9.25 times.

READ| KL Rahul may face T20I axe with Chetan Sharma-led committee set to select teams for Sri Lanka series

Furthermore, Virender Sehwag's nephew, Mayank Dagar who has previously played in the IPL for Punjab Kings, was also signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dagar's base price of INR 20 lakh was multiplied 9 times, and he eventually went for a handsome INR 1.8 crore.