IPL 2023 auction: Meet Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, 15-year-old who is the youngest player in auction

Meet Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, 15-year-old who is the youngest player in auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will take place in Kochi, on December 23, Friday. All the 10 franchises will be fighting it out among themselves with 405 players set to go under the hammer. Among them, Afghanistan's Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar will be looking to find his place in the sides.

A 15-year-old off-spinner, having a base price of just INR 20 lakhs, Ghazanfar hails from Aghanistan's Zurmat district. He started his career as a fast bowler but later became a spinner under the tutelage of former captain Dawlat Ahmadzai.

Speaking to Star Sports about his journey, the youngster said, "I started with tennis ball cricket and would play in my neighborhood, but under the guidance of my coach, I started bowling spin, and soon, I developed an action, and there hasn’t been any looking back since."

He aspires Ravichandran Ashwin and wants to learn from his variations.

"Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration."

Talking about the opportunity to play in IPL, Ghazanfar said, "The IPL will help me improve my game as I would be able to learn quite a few things from the Indian and overseas players, and I am really looking forward to the experience. I hope to get picked by a franchise."