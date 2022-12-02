Search icon
IPL 2023 auction: Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal keep their base price at Rs 1 crore, check full list

In an unprecedented move, no Indian player is listed in the top reserve price range of Rs 2 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal | File Photo

The activities and buzz surrounding the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction has begun to rise. The deadline for players to register for the IPL 2023 auction was November 30, and as many as 991 players have registered for the lucrative league's 16th edition.

The IPL 2023 auction is planned to take place on December 23 in Kochi. In an unprecedented move, no Indian player is listed in the top reserve price range of Rs 2 crore. Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, and Kedar Jadhav are among the Indian players who have registered with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Mitchell Starc, an experienced Australian pacer, is notable for his absence from the overall list. Australia's Test and ODI captain, Pat Cummins, had already withdrawn due to workload concerns.

According to a BCCI release, the players are classified as follows: capped Indians (19 players), capped internationals (166), associates (20), uncapped Indians who participated in previous IPL seasons (91), uncapped internationals who participated in previous IPL seasons (3), uncapped Indians (604 players), uncapped Internationals (88 players).

The Sunrisers has the largest purse (Rs 42.25 crore) for the auction, followed by Punjab (Rs 32.20 crore), Lucknow (Rs 23.35 crore), Mumbai (Rs 20.55 crore), Chennai (Rs 20.45 crore), Delhi (Rs 19.45 crore), Gujarat (Rs 19.25 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 13.2 crore), RCB (Rs 8.75 crore), and KKR  (Rs 7.05 crore).

Players who have kept their base price at Rs 1 crore in IPL 2023 auction: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese

In all, 277 overseas players have registered for the IPL 2023 auction, with many big names opting to preserve their starting bid at Rs 2 crore.

