IPL 2023 Auction latest news: Sunrisers Hyderabad buys Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore

Mayank Agarwal | File Photo

Veteran right-handed batter Mayank Agarwal was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for winning bid of Rs 8.25 at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi on Friday. Agarwal, who has played for four different teams sparked a bidding war.

Earlier, SRH also secured the services of England's Harry Brook for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore. Agarwal came for a base price of Rs 1 crore but his price skyrocketed after the bidding war which also included Chennai Super Kings.

With Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook, SRH has picked up two top order batters, one Indian and one overseas. The Sunrisers will now be looking to sign an all-rounder and will likely be satisfied with their mega buys.

SRH started the IPL 2023 auction with the biggest purse of Rs 42.25 crore. They had retained a total of 12 players and had 13 total slots and 4 overseas slots available. They still have Rs 20.75 crore remaining after buying Brook and Agarwal.

SRH current squad

Retained players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Auction: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal

