IPL 2023 Auction latest news: Sunrisers Hyderabad buys Harry Brook for 13.25 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the services of Harry Brook for a whopping Rs 13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

Harry Brook | Photo: Twitter

England star Harry Brook sparked a massive bidding war at the start of the IPL 2023 auction. Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad engaged in a bidding match for Brook who eventually sold for Rs 13.25 crore. 

SRH continued their hot streak at the auction after Brook, grabbing another star for a whopping price. The Hyderabad franchise bought top order India batter Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.

SRH were the early movers in the IPL, first getting Brook and then Agarwal to build up a phenomenal and explosive top order. SRH started the IPL 2023 auction with the biggest purse of Rs 42.25 crore. They spent Rs 21.5 crore on bringing in Agarwal and Brook and are now left with Rs 20.75 crore.

SRH had started the auction with 13 total slots and 4 overseas slots available. They had earlier retained a total of 12 players. SRH will now look for a big all-rounder which will give them a complete squad. 

SRH current squad

Retained players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Auction: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal

Follow latest updates from the IPL 2023 auction here: Live Updates | IPL Auction 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson in set 1; latest updates

