IPL 2023 auction: 'National crush' Kaviya Maran's reaction goes viral after roping Harry Brook for INR 13.25 cr

Kaviya Maran's reaction won the internet after bagging Harry Brook

Kaviya Maran, the daughter of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) owner Kalanithi Maran was ecstatic after the Orange Army bagged Harry Brook for a massive Rs 13.25 crore. With the highest sum in their kitty, INR 42.25 crores coming into the action, they went big in the first set itself.

Sunrisers Hyderabad bagged Brook for Rs 13.25 crore, and they also got Mayank Agarwal for 8.25 crore.

Dubbed the 'national crush of India' Kaviya Maran grabs the limelight whenever she comes out at the IPL auction, and Twitter was flooded with reactions once Maran and SRH flexed their muscles.

The Orange Army were embroiled in a massive bidding war with Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Brook, who had smashed three back-to-back centuries against Pakistan recently.

While Brook hasn't played in India, but still Sunrisers and Kaviya Maran were pretty convinced with the English batsman's ability as they went out all guns blazing.

Fans meanwhile were thrilled and they flooded Twitter with reactions after watching Maran smile.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the IPL 2023 auction with the most money in their purse, and they instantly went out all guns blazing, getting a captain perhaps in Mayank Agarwal, and also Harry Brook who has the ability to play up and in the middle order as well.

Sunrisers' top order thus looked settled, Abhishek Sharma and Mayank are likely to open, Rahul Tripathi can come at number 3, Harry Brook at four, Aiden Markram a solid option at number five, Glenn Philips finally at number six.