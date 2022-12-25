IPL 2023 auction: Kane Williamson to Mayank Agarwal, top 5 players who received highest pay cuts from previous salary

Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson among players who received massive pay cuts

There were plenty of eyebrow-raising moments in the recently concluded IPL 2023 auction on Friday, December 23 at Kochi as New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson joined Gujarat Titans for just Rs 2 crore. Mayank Agarwal joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a staggering INR 8.25 crore but he still had to undergo a massive pay cut from his salary of last season.

Agarwal was Punjab Kings' (PBKS) captain last season and had been retained for a massive INR 14 crore but had to undergo a big pay cut. He wasn't the only one to have received a salary reduction.

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson who earned Rs 15 crore with Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021, was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of INR 1 crore. Jamieson thus had to undergo a pay cut of Rs 14 crore.

Similarly, Australian pacer Jhye Richardson whose salary was Rs 14 crore in IPL 2021, was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 1.5 crore, thus enduring a salary drop of Rs 12.25 crore.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2022, he was the team's captain as well, raking in a salary of Rs 14 crore, but he was only bought for his base price of Rs 2 crore by Gujarat Titans this time around.

Williamson thus had to undergo a pay cut of Rs 12 crore. West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd's previous salary was Rs 7.5 crore last season, but he was bought for his base price of 50 lahks by Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023 auction. His salary was reduced by Rs 7 crore.

Furthermore, Punjab Kings' captain from last season Mayank also received a salary reduction of INR 5.75 crore, having been bought by SRH in the recently concluded auction for Rs 8.25 crore.