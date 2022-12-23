IPL 2023 Auction: Chennai Super Kings to break bank for T20 World Cup's best player? ex-CSK star DROPS big hint

CSK | File Photo

With the IPL 2023 auction set to get underway soon, there is a huge piece of news that will delight fans of MS Dhoni’s CSK franchise. The Chennai Super Kings are likely to break the bank to regain the 2022 T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament Sam Curran. The ace England bowler is expected to trigger a fierce bidding war and is touted to become the biggest sale in IPL history at the 2023 auction.

CSK currently have a purse of Rs 20.45 crore remaining for the auction with 2 overseas slots and 7 total slots available. After buying Curran in 2020, CSK released him due to injury issues in 2021. However, Curran bounced back stronger than ever to emerge as one of the best bowlers in the world.

Curran won the Player of the Tournament award as his team England won the recently concluded T20 World Cup in Australia. He reentered the IPL auction for 2023 and is set to be one of the highest bids along with his teammate Ben Stokes.

A big hint about CSK getting Curran back was dropped by former Yellow jersey star Suresh Raina. The top order batsman recently said that Chennai sees Curran as the perfect candidate to take on leadership responsibilities from veteran star MS Dhoni in the future. Dhoni is likely playing his last IPL this edition and CSK will need to look for a new captain in 2024.

CSK have three deserving candidates in New Zealand batter Devon Conway, England all-rounder Moeen Ali and India star Ravindra Jadeja. However, Raina’s statement could mean that Curran is preferred for the role of Dhoni’s replacement as captain in the franchise's future.

However, fans should take this with a pinch of salt as CSK will have tough competition for Curran’s playing rights. Among those who may give CSK a bidding war are Mumbai Indians (Purse: Rs 20.55 crore), Lucknow Super Giants (Purse: Rs 23.35 crore) and Punjab Kings (Purse: Rs 32.2 crore).

Follow latest updates from the IPL 2023 auction here: Live Updates | IPL Auction 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Kane Williamson in set 1; latest updates