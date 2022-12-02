IPL 2023 auction: 10 overseas players keep their base price at Rs 1.5 crore, check full list

Shakib Al Hasan, Azam Zampa among players who will have Rs 1.5 cr base price at IPL 2023 auction

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, the activity and buzz has started to build. The deadline for players to register themselves for the IPL 2023 auction was on November 30, and as many as 991 players have registered themselves for the 16th edition of the lucrative league.

With the IPL 2023 auction set to take place in Kochi on December 23, astonishingly, there is no Indian player this time in the highest price bracket, Rs 2 crore base price. Moreover, there is no Indian player in the mid-range price bracket either, which stands at Rs 1.5 crore.

All the 10 players who have kept their base price at Rs 1.5 crore are overseas players, despite a few big Indian names, like Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma, they have all kept their asking price below the 1 crore bracket.

Players who have kept their base price at Rs 1.5 crore in IPL 2023 auction:

Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford

Interestingly, many of the players were released by their respective franchises, such as Riley Meredith was let go by Mumbai Indians (MI), whereas Sherfane Rutherford was released by Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB).

Remains to be seen whether these players get picked up at such a high price, because, only 30 overseas players can be bought by the franchises combined if all the franchises take up their squad strength up to 25.

In total, 277 overseas players have registered for the IPL 2023 auction, of which, many top names have chosen to keep their base price at Rs 2 crore.