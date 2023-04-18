IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Bags his first IPL wicket as MI registers 14 run victory over SRH

Source: Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar claimed his maiden IPL wicket as Rohit Sharma and Co bagged their third consecutive victory of Indian Premier League 2023. Batting first MI had a decent start as skipper Rohit Sharma was the first one to depart after scoring 28 runs off just 18 balls. He made a 41 run stand for the 1st wicket with Ishan Kishan who scored 38 runs off 31 balls before being dismissed. Batting up the order Cameron Green showed his skills and scored some useful runs in the middle overs. Tilak Varma’s 37 off 17 balls and Green’s 64 off 40 powered MI to 192 runs at the end of 20 overs.

A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.



Chasing 192 SRH didn't get off to a good start as Jason Behrendorff dismissed Harry Brook at the mere score of 9 runs in the second over. Rahul Tripathi, who was striking the ball well this season, failed to stay long on the crease and lost his wicket for just 7 runs. Two early wickets weakened SRH until skipper Aiden Markram and Mayank Agarwal took the matter in their hand and played some decent shorts but Cameron Green who had a good day with bat dismissed Markram and broke the partnership. Wicket Keeper Batsman Heinrich Klaasen hit some good shorts around the ground but Piyush Chawla trapped him after he hit the leg spinner for 21 runs in the same over. Hyderabad kept losing wickets as the match reached to the last over where 20 runs was required and Arjun Tendulkar bowled beautifully, conceding only 5 runs and taking his first IPL wicket as MI won the match by 14 runs. Cameron Green became the player of the match for his all-rounder performance of 64 off 41 balls and a crucial wicket of skipper Aiden Markram.

After 3 back-to-back wins Mumbai moved up to the 5th place and SRH on the other hand remained at the 9th place of the table after losing their 3 of 5 matches this season.