IPL 2023: Amid rumours of rift, Ravindra Jadeja takes a dig at fans with ‘most valuable asset’ tweet

Image Source: Twitter

Ravindra Jadeja's exceptional all-round performance for CSK against GT in the IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 earned him the coveted award for the most valuable asset after the game.

Jadeja's contribution played a pivotal role in CSK's victory, as he scored a quickfire 22 off 16 balls. With the ball, Jadeja was equally impressive, picking up 2/18 in four overs.

His pinpoint left-arm spin bowling unsettled the GT batsmen, leading to critical wickets at key stages of the game. Jadeja's ability to turn the ball sharply and deceive the batsmen with his variations was a sight to behold.

Following the match, he shared a photograph of himself holding the award and added the caption: "Upstox knows but.. some fans don't."

Upstox knows but..some fans don’t pic.twitter.com/6vKVBri8IH — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 23, 2023

Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana were instrumental in restricting the opposition's run-scoring during the middle overs, capitalizing on the assistance provided by the wicket. However, Rashid Khan's quickfire 30 off 16 balls narrowed down the margin of defeat.

In a previous match, Chennai Super Kings secured their spot in the playoffs with a resounding victory over the Delhi Capitals. Following this, Jadeja caused a stir on Twitter with a cryptic tweet about karma.

“Karma will get back at you, sooner or later it surely will,” said the post Jadeja shared on Twitter, captioning it “Definitely” with a thumbs up emoji.

The reports of a rift between Ravindra Jadeja and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management date back to last year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Following a dismal first half of the tournament, Jadeja was asked to step down as captain and hand the reins back to the legendary MS Dhoni. Unfortunately, an injury prevented Jadeja from playing much after being removed as captain.

There were rumors that Jadeja might leave the four-time champions, but he ultimately stayed with the team and had a successful season this year.

Dhoni, in particular, had high praise for Jadeja after their victory against the defending champions. "When Jaddu gets conditions like that, he is hard to hit," Dhoni said in the post-match presentation. "Not to forget the partnership between him and Moeen too."

READ| IPL 2023: What will happen if Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Eliminator gets abandoned due to rain?