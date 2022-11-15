Search icon
IPL 2023: Alex Hales, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings join list of players who will miss next season

Many big names will miss IPL 2023 season, here are some of the players who will not take part in IPL's 16th edition due to multiple reasons.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

IPL 2023: Alex Hales, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings join list of players who will miss next season
Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 is still some months away, but there are many players who have already confirmed their absence from IPL's 16th edition due to multiple reasons. Australia's ODI skipper Pat Cummins won't be available for the next edition and was subsequently released by KKR. 

Similarly, Sam Billings won't be available either and was let go of by KKR, whereas Alex Hales will also miss the IPL 2023 season, which comes as a huge blow because he would have been on the target of many IPL sides. 

Here are some major names who may miss IPL 2023:

Pat Cummins, Alex Hales, Sam Billings and Aaron Finch. 

More to follow...

 

