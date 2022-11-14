IPL 2023: Adil Rashid confirms his participation in upcoming IPL season after winning T20 World Cup

Source: ICC (Twitter)

After shining for England in the T20 World Cup 2022, Adil Rashid could be one of the hot picks in the upcoming IPL 2023 auction, having confirmed his participation after the summit clash. Rashid played a crucial role in England's romp to the title as he picked up crucial wickets in the semifinal against India, and then the final against Pakistan.

Once the Three Lions prevailed over Babar Azam's side in the summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, Rashid confirmed that he will be participating in the IPL 2023 season. A former Punjab Kings star, one can expect franchises to go all guns behind English players like Rashid, Ben Stokes and Alex Hales, all of whom have impressed in the T20 World Cup.

The IPL 2023 auction will be taking place in Kochi on December 23 and franchises are already making some bold moves, with all teams having a deadline of November 15, till 5 PM IST to submit their list of retained and released players to BCCI.

Rashid, who literally choked India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final with high-profile scalps like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, could once again be seen in an IPL team jersey after his stint with Punjab Kings.

"Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time," Rashid told PTI after the World Cup final on Sunday.

When asked if he has been in talks with any team, he replied in the negative.

While Rashid might have got only four wickets in six games, he finished his full quota of overs in all games at an economy rate of 6.12.

And what could interest the franchisees is the pace at which he bowled, potentially making him more effective than ever on tracks like Eden Gardens, Chepauk or Uppal.

He explained how he has decreased his pace and gone for more flighted deliveries like the googly to fool Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

"Babar's googly, I don't if it was the turning point of the match but I was definitely getting some turn. I don't know about Shadab Khan or Liam Livingstone.

"I was bowling a bit more slow today and got the big leggies (leg breaks) going my way. Normally I bowl a bit quicker and bit shorter. That was my game plan for me and that's the way I bowl," Adil explained his strategy.

