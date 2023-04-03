IPL 2023: 'A generation with beach bodies..’: Sunil Gavaskar's explosive remarks go viral

File photo

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is yet to win a limited-overs ICC trophy. India last won an ICC trophy in June 2013 under MS Dhoni’s captaincy. Though Team India has won a lot of bilateral series in the last 10 years but they have failed to perform well in the World Cups and Champions Trophy.

According to experts, India have a golden chance to end the drought and lift the 2023 World Cup as India is hosting the prestigious tournament. But one thing which is going to create a lot of trouble for India is the injuries to its star players. Star wicket-batter Rishabh Pant is set to miss the World Cup and it is likely that pacer Jasprit Bumrah would also fail to recover in time for the World Cup.

Some reports claimed that the BCCI has instructed the IPL franchises to manage the workload of players who have been shortlisted for 2023 World Cup. It is learnt that the BBCI has also suggested MI to manage the workload of skipper Rohit Sharma. When Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher was asked about giving rest to Rohit Sharma, he preferred not to comment.

Now, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has praised Boucher for his stand on ths matter and said that players should not burnout while playing IPL. "It was refreshing to hear the Mumbai Indians' coach Mark Boucher pooh-pooh the workload question, saying that a 20-overs-a-side game isn't a lot of workload. Just before the IPL started in 2008, there was a lot of noise about burnout started by a players' organisation," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid-Day.



"As soon as the players realised what the IPL was offering in terms of remuneration for maybe a dozen or so T20 games, the message must have gone out to the organisation to just drop the burnout discussion. Now, the new word is workload and for a generation that has beach bodies and a pampered mindset it's the perfect excuse not to play for their country," he added.