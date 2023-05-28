Search icon
5 super expensive players who did not play a single game in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans had roped in Shivam Mavi for Rs 6 crore, but he did not get the chance to play a single match for the defending champions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Every year some players just warm up the benches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to team combinations and their performances. There is no denying the fact that this is embarrassing for the players who fail to get the chance to play for their team but the players know that this is just a part of the game.

But there are some super expensive players who were paid huge amount of money by their franchise but they did not get the chance to play a single game in IPL 2023.

Let’s take a look at 5 players who were bought for big amounts but were not given the chance to play a single game in IPL 2023:

Shivam Mavi (Gujarat Titans)

Gujarat Titans had roped in the young all-rounder for Rs 6 crore, but he did not get the chance to play a single match for the defending champions.

Mathew Wade (GT)

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Wade was bought by GT for Rs 2.40 crore but he did not get the chance to play even a single match for Gujarat Titans. Wade had played 10 games for GT last season.

Sai Kishore (GT)

Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore was purchased by GT for Rs 3 crore but he also remained on the bench the whole season. The left arm orthodox spinner had claimed six wickers in five games last year.

Dewald Brevis (MI)

Mumbai Indians had purchased the explosive South-African batter Rs 3 crore but he did not get a chance to play even a single match.

Joe Root (RR)

The England right-handed batter was roped in by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1 crore but he did not get a chance to show his skills in IPL 2023.

