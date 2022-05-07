IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler groove to Dhanashree's Balle Ni Balle song, video viral

Yuzi Chahal and Jos Buttler grooved to Dhanashree's song Balle ni Balle

Rajasthan Royals are one of the most active franchises on social media. Ahead of IPL 2022 season, there was a lot said and written about RR's social media antics, however, they continue to share hilarious content with fans on social media which will surely crack you up!

In the latest episode of fun dose from the Jaipur-based franchise, RR shared a hilarious dance video of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal shaking a leg on Dhanashree Verma's viral song Balle ni Balle.

The song originally stars Yuzi's wife Dhanashree alongside Aparshakti Khurana, although the latest take from Rajasthan Royals featuring Buttler and Chahal has garnered more than 222k likes on Instagram.

In the video, IPL's purple cap holder Yuzi Chahal can be seen doing his epic meme pose, which he did after taking a hat-trick earlier in the season, and Buttler also copied the spinner's viral pose.

Sharing the clip on social media, RR wrote, "Jos & Yuzi. Together. Dancing to Balle ni Balle. Is this the best collab of the season?"

Chahal's wife Dhanashree, who features in the original song alongside Aparshakti, both commented and lauded Buttler and Chahal for their moves.

While Dhanashree wrote, "My most favourite reel… my favourites," Aparshakti on the other hand commented, "Hahahahaha bestttt reeeel so far."

Talking about the Royals, they were in action on Saturday, and Chahal, in particular, was impressive as he picked up 3 wickets to help RR beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets.

Rajasthan came out all guns blazing as young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal led the way. Jos Buttler was able to smash 20 runs in the fourth over alone before he fell off the last ball of that same over.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had smashed 67 runs in the last five overs, courtesy of Jitesh Sharma and Liam Livingstone had helped post a total of 189/5.