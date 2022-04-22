Did wrong umpiring decision cost Delhi Capitals to lose against Rajasthan Royals?

First controversial incident of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

After a splendid wicket maiden by Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Prasidh Krishna in the 19th over, Delhi Capitals (DC) needed 36 runs from six balls, which was quite doable. Batter Rovman Powell in fact even smashed three balls for six. However, that's where things got ugly.

The third ball bowled by Obed McCoy to Powell was full which the bowler tried to fire in a yorker, however, missed the length and ended up bowling a full toss.

Powell made sure to club it over deep mid-wicket and that was a hat-trick of sixes and the stadium even erupted with the chants of 'Powell, Powell,' all-around Wankhede.

However, the DC camp and dugout were not happy with the way the umpires or even the third umpire did not give it a no-ball. DC skipper Rishabh Pant was seen arguing with the on-field umpires and reckoning it should have been a no-ball for height. He even asked Powell to come back and one of DC's coaches - Pravin Amre was even sent on the field.

This also marked the first controversial incident of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, things did not go DC's way and they later required 18 off 3 balls.

And surely Powell lost momentum as the next ball was a dot ball and they could only grab two runs from the fifth ball. Not just that, on the sixth ball, Powell even became out while trying to smash the ball.

The crowd at the stadium also started chanting 'cheater, cheater'. Netizens too started expressing their displeasure about the umpiring discussions in the IPL.

So umpires check no balls for front foot every ball, but can’t check a high full toss? Makes sense… pic.twitter.com/RUOX3Yh3YF — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) April 22, 2022

that whole no ball saga change the match otherwise powell was in full mood to hit six sixes.. — Vikas Saddyan (@vikas_sadyan) April 22, 2022

not all teams can win after being denied a noball. different gravy pic.twitter.com/xc9x4qHFcM April 22, 2022

Clear no ball, fixing by RR, no surprise pic.twitter.com/UHCpB1v5Xt — (@vkthegoat_) April 22, 2022

As for the clash, Rajasthan Royals won by 15 runs and jump to the number 1 spot in the points table.