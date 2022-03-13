IPL 2022: Will Virat Kohli captain RCB again? Director of cricket Mike Hesson says THIS

Virat Kohli will continue to be an integral part of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but it's highly unlikely that the 33-year-old ever don the skipper's hat. RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson revealed the reason why Kohli will never captain RCB ever again.

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis took as captain from Virat on Saturday, after being unveiled as the new skipper at the RCB unbox event.

Virat had stepped down as the captain of the franchise last year after a period of 8 years. RCB hence spent INR 7 crore on Du Plessis in the IPL 2022 mega auction, in order to sign a successor for Kohli.

READ| From Rahul Dravid to Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis - List of all RCB captains and their stats

Mike Hesson in the event revealed how Virat wanted to enjoy his time as a senior player and as a batsman, and the franchise responded by respecting his decision.

"Virat has given absolutely everything to this franchise as a captain. He has given his heart and soul. It is pretty apparent that when you resign from a role, you want a break. He wants to enjoy his time at RCB as a senior player and as a batsman and we are very respectful of that as well," said Hesson at the even on Saturday.

Kohli will however continue to be one among the leadership group, and Hesson revealed how the franchise had also talked to the 33-year-old before announcing Faf as the new skipper.

READ| IPL 2022: 'Captain fantastic' Faf du Plessis replaces Virat Kohli as RCB skipper

"Just because the situation has changed within here doesn’t mean that the situation has changed in terms of him wanting to come and win games for RCB. We spoke to Virat about the leadership options and Faf was someone he was really excited about. I have also leaned on AB de Villiers for his thoughts as well," he added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings on March 27, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.