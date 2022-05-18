IPL 2022: Will Arjun Tendulkar play Mumbai Indians' final league match? Rohit Sharma reveals

Arjun Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was disappointed by their narrow 3-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad but was satisfied that his make-shift bowling attack managed to pull back things in the slog overs in Match 65 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede here.

READ: IPL 2022: Watch Sara Tendulkar's reaction after Tim David dismissal during the match between MI vs SRH

He said his team would have won the match but for the unfortunate runout of Tim David (46), who had hammered four sixes off T Natarajan in the 18th over.

After restricting a rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad to 193/6 in 20 overs with some good bowling in the slog overs, Mumbai Indians looked good for their fourth win of IPL 2022 when David blitzed Natarajan for 26 runs in the 18th over. They needed 19 runs off 13 balls to win but David went for an unnecessary single to retain strike and was run out. Mumbai eventually ended with 190/7 in 20 overs and fell agonizingly short.

"Till about the second to last over, I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout of Tim David but we thought we were very much in the game till that runout. Even 19 runs to go with two overs, you would back yourself to get that but unfortunately, we couldn't do it. Credit to Sunrisers to hold their nerve. It was a very tense moment and they held their nerve very well at the back end," Rohit said during the post-match presentation on Tuesday.

READ: ICC suspends South African batter Zubayr Hamza for nine months for doping violation

Asked about their plans for their final match of IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals on May 21, Rohit said they will try to finish the season on a high. "For us, it`s pretty simple. We just want to tick off the boxes and finish off on a high note if possible. We will try everything we can from our side to put our best foot forward in the last game. If there is an opportunity to try out some more guys, we will look to do that too," he added.