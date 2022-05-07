IPL 2022: Why Umesh Yadav isn't playing for KKR against LSG?

Umesh Yadav isn't playing for KKR against LSG due to a calf issue

Kolkata Knight Riders face off against Lucknow Super Giants in a must-win game for the Shreyas Iyer led team and they did get off to a good start as he won the toss and chose to bowl first. Speaking before the match, Iyer informed that Umesh Yadav won't feature against LSG.

Revealing the reason why Yadav didn't feature in the playing XI, Shreyas stated that the Indian pacer had pulled his calf muscle and thus it's an injury-enforced change for KKR.

The two-time IPL champs will go into their must-win game without the services of one of their most consistent players in IPL 2022 so far.

Harshit Rana replaces Umesh Yadav in the playing XI, while on the other side, KL Rahul has also made one change. Avesh Khan comes in and he replaces Krishnappa Gowtham in the Lucknow side.

Here's how KKR and LSG lineup for today's clash:

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana