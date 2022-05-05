IPL 2022: Why T Natarajan, Washington Sundar aren't playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad face off at the Brabourne Stadium tonight

As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squared off against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in match number 50 of IPL 2022, the skippers of both sides have made plenty of changes to their playing eleven.

While Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, he also revealed that there would be three debutants on his side with Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott all coming into the team, in place of T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar.

The skipper revealed that T Natarajan and Washington Sundar have picked up injuries after the last match, Marco Jansen meanwhile misses out.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant also made four changes to his playing XI.

Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje all come into the side, while Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, and Mustafizur Rahman make way.

Rishabh revealed that Axar Patel had suffered a niggle and the other changes could be tactical as well.

Here's how Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are lining up today:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik