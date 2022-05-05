IPL 2022: Why Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel aren't playing for Delhi Capitals?

Prithvi Shaw and Axar Patel missed out of the playing XI vs SRH

As Delhi Capitals faced off against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Thursday in match number 50 of IPL 2022, skipper Rishabh Pant shocked everyone with his team selection as he made four changes to the team.

Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya, and Mustafizur Rahman all missed out, while Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel, Khaleel Ahmed and Anrich Nortje came into the playing XI.

As Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl first, Rishabh was quizzed before the match about the wholesome changes, to which he replied that some of the changes were forced, as Axar Patel missed out due to an injury issue, while others were made keeping in mind the surface.

However, commentator Simon Doull, at the start of play, revealed the right reason. He said, on-air, that Shaw has returned to the hotel because he was not well.

Thus, Chetan Sakariya and Mustafizur Rahman appeared to have been benched against SRH, who themselves handed out three debuts.

Williamson informed before the match that Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Sean Abbott all made their bow for their franchise in IPL 2022 season, at the expense of T Natarajan, Marco Jansen and Washington Sundar.

The Kiwis skipper further revealed that T Natarajan and Washington Sundar have picked up injuries after the last match, while Marco Jansen meanwhile misses out.

Here's how Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are lining up today:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik