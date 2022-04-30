Search icon
IPL 2022: Why Dinesh Karthik didn't keep wickets for RCB against Gujarat Titans?

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik didn't take to the field and in his place, Anuj Rawat was keeping the wickets.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 07:20 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore ace Dinesh Karthik couldn't impress with the bat against Gujarat Titans, but he did come out to bat and while usually, DK is seen keeping the wickets for RCB, he didn't take to the field during the second innings. 

Actually, as per reports, Karthik wasn't feeling well, and thus, he decided to not take a chance, and in his place, Anuj Rawat donned the gloves for RCB. 

The current IPL season has been a stellar one so far for the veteran wicket-keeper who has played a match finisher's role for his team on multiple occasions. 

 

More to follow...

