Vivek Agnihotri slams Bollywood, says ‘there’s no difference between films and…’

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

'Nothing will happen by change in name': Home Minister Amit Shah slams opposition alliance INDIA

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Sonal Chauhan gives 'weekend goals,' flaunts cleavage in green jacket; netizens say 'looking so hot'

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for

Manipur: Centre asks CBI to probe Manipur horror video, wants trials outside state, 7 arrested

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

IPL 2022: Who is Akash Deep? The RCB bowler who troubled KKR batsmen big time - Know here

Akash Deep picked up 3 wickets against KKR to help RCB restrict them to a total of 128 runs. RCB has signed Akash Deep for his base price of 20 lakhs.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 30, 2022, 11:04 PM IST

Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel all combined to lethal effect as they helped wreak havoc over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. 

While Hasaranga led the way with his fiery four-wicket spell, a relatively unknown youngster Akash Deep quietly went about completing his spell, as he picked up three wickets in only his second game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). 

The 25-year-old made his debut in RCB's opening game versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier, but with his crucial three-wicket spell the youngster announced his arrival. 

READ| Virat Kohli's brand valuation slumps, MS Dhoni's goes up - Check their whopping figures here

But who is Akash Deep, the bowler who wreaked havoc against KKR batsmen?

Hailing from Bihar's Dehri, the youngster whom RCB picked up for just INR 20 lakhs, which was his base price, Akash Deep was born on 15 December 1996. Despite the fact that he was born in Bihar, Akash Deep has played his domestic cricket for Bengal. 

In his relatively young career, the right-arm pacer has 27 wickets to show in 22 domestic matches, with his best figures of 4/35.

In the T20 format, Akash Deep has an impressive economy of 6.66, and he has begun his IPL career in an impressive fashion, already amassing four wickets, three of which came against KKR only. 

READ| IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after Shreyas Iyer's KKR suffers batting collapse, netizens post hilarious memes

The youngster dismissed KKR's Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Umesh Yadav to complete his three-wicket haul, and alongside Wanindu Hasaranga, the pair of them tore apart the KKR batting lineup as they restricted the two-time IPL champs to just 128 runs.

 With such high potential, RCB fans will surely be expecting more such performances from Akash Deep. 

