IPL 2022: Who is Akash Deep? The RCB bowler who troubled KKR batsmen big time - Know here

Akash Deep picked up 3 wickets against KKR to help RCB restrict them to a total of 128 runs. RCB has signed Akash Deep for his base price of 20 lakhs.

Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel all combined to lethal effect as they helped wreak havoc over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsmen in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

While Hasaranga led the way with his fiery four-wicket spell, a relatively unknown youngster Akash Deep quietly went about completing his spell, as he picked up three wickets in only his second game for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The 25-year-old made his debut in RCB's opening game versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier, but with his crucial three-wicket spell the youngster announced his arrival.

READ| Virat Kohli's brand valuation slumps, MS Dhoni's goes up - Check their whopping figures here

But who is Akash Deep, the bowler who wreaked havoc against KKR batsmen?

Hailing from Bihar's Dehri, the youngster whom RCB picked up for just INR 20 lakhs, which was his base price, Akash Deep was born on 15 December 1996. Despite the fact that he was born in Bihar, Akash Deep has played his domestic cricket for Bengal.

In his relatively young career, the right-arm pacer has 27 wickets to show in 22 domestic matches, with his best figures of 4/35.

In the T20 format, Akash Deep has an impressive economy of 6.66, and he has begun his IPL career in an impressive fashion, already amassing four wickets, three of which came against KKR only.

READ| IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after Shreyas Iyer's KKR suffers batting collapse, netizens post hilarious memes

The youngster dismissed KKR's Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, and Umesh Yadav to complete his three-wicket haul, and alongside Wanindu Hasaranga, the pair of them tore apart the KKR batting lineup as they restricted the two-time IPL champs to just 128 runs.

With such high potential, RCB fans will surely be expecting more such performances from Akash Deep.