IPL 2022: When will MS Dhoni retire? Shoaib Akhtar makes BOLD prediction

Shoaib Akhtar recently revealed when MS Dhoni will retire, in his opinion

MS Dhoni has been in stunning form for Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing IPL 2022 season. While he may not feature for India anymore, Dhoni is still going strong at the age of 41, and he's been striking the ball mighty well so far this season.

The CSK skipper has provided some great finishes of late, and while he may have scored just 163 runs in 11 games, what's worth noting here is his strike rate is near 140, which shows that the veteran hasn't lost his old mojo.

Earlier this season, Dhoni was questioned about his future, to which, the former Indian skipper in his own charismatic style replied that he will always be seen in a yellow jersey.

But how long exactly? Well if former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is to be believed, then MS Dhoni will play for CSK for one more season, before calling time on his glorious career.

"He is MS Dhoni. Can't really predict what he does. He can do any odd stuff. He is known for doing that. He’s a great guy. We all love him and respect him. Personally, though, I reckon he will play another season before he calls it a day. Or again, he might be part of the management," stated Akhtar in an interview with Sportskeeda.

The Rawalpindi Express however also added that franchises need to look out for players who can replace the likes of Dhoni and Virat Kohli among others.

"Franchises need to stay looking beyond players like Dhoni and Kohli. Of course, there is the star factor and emotional bonding with the two big names. But this is a cruel world. Teams need to look ahead and explore options," added Shoaib Akhtar.

In the meantime, Dhoni continues to be a key player for CSK, as he took over the captaincy from Ravindra Jadeja, and since then the team have won 2 of its 3 games. Against Delhi Capitals, the veteran wicketkeeper batter played a knock of 21 runs in 8 balls, to keep his side in the hunt for playoffs.