SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 15 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

READ: Watch: Hardik Pandya breaks stump with inch-perfect throw to dismiss Sanju Samson

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.