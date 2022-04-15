SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Since 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad has not won any IPL game against Kolkata Knight Riders but SRH, who are looking to be back on track with 2 wins from their previous 2 IPL games will look to carry on the winning momentum whereas KKR lost its previous IPL game by a big margin of 44 runs against Delhi Capitals so, they will look forward to be back on the winning ways.
READ: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya leads by example as GT defeat RR by 37 runs to go top of the table
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 15 (Friday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
READ: Watch: Hardik Pandya breaks stump with inch-perfect throw to dismiss Sanju Samson
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.