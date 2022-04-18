KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in India

The 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals. KKR is currently placed at the 6th spot on the points table whereas RR is at the 5th place.
Kolkata Knight Riders lost its previous IPL game against sunrises Hyderabad convincingly by 7 wickets whereas Rajasthan Royals also lost its previous IPL game against Gujarat Titans by 37 runs.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals start?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 18 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Brabourne Stadium,, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.