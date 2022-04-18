KKR vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match in India

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on April 18 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Brabourne Stadium,, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.