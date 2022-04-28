DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost its previous 4 IPL games on the trot whereas Delhi Capitals have been inconsistent in winning regular gams this year. Now, at the business end of the tournament, any loss to any of these teams can be a huge setback and both teams will be looking to come back to the winning ways.
READ: IPL 2022: Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia's late hitting ends SRH's winning run, GT win by 5 wickets
Delhi Capitals are placed at the 7th spot while Kolkata Knight Riders are at the 8th place in the points table and a win to any of the two teams will take them to 8 points with Delhi Capitals having 1 extra game in their hand.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 28 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
READ: IPL 2022: MS Dhoni trolls CSK teammates Dwayne Bravo, Ruturaj Gaikwad in hilarious video
Full Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.
Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.