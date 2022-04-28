DC vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders start?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on April 28 (Thursday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

