IPL 2022: What if LSG vs RCB Eliminator 1 gets washed out? Which team goes through?

Eden Gardens stadium will host LSG vs RCB Eliminator 1 match

After Gujarat Titans (GT) qualified for the final of IPL 2022, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) return to action on Wednesday as they face off in the Eliminator 1 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The team which loses tonight will get no second chances, but as per the weather reports in Kolkata, rain gods could interfere in the game a there are chances of precipitation in the 'City of joy' tonight.

The Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals (RR), earlier was also under threat of rain, but thankfully we got to see the full game and rain didn't play spoilsport.

That being said, the situation for Eliminator 1 is a lot more tricky.

LSG vs RCB Eliminator 1 weather update

As per weather portal accuweather.com, the temperature in Kolkata will hover around 34° Celcius during the day, while the same will drop to 28° Celcius during evening. There are, however, 65% chances of precipitation during the day on Wednesday, May 25, but the same drops to just 4% at night, which means the match in all likelihood will go ahead.

During the match between LSG and RCB, fans can expect clear skies.

Which team will go through if LSG vs RCB match gets washed out?

The rules of IPL say -

"The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs. For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on an original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."

"If the Super Over is not possible the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant play-off match or final."

This means that RCB will get knocked out if the match gets washed out, however, the chances of that happening are very slim.