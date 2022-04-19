IPL 2022 RCB vs LSG: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for RCB vs LSG IPL match

DY Patil Stadium Mumbai

We are at the half-stage mark of the IPL and after the first 30 games, the points table of the IPL is jam-packed with few teams equaling on the number of games played as well as the number of points earned. Match 31 of the IPL is going to be another thrilling game as the teams at the third and the fourth position on the points table face off against each other.

It's Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants today at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Both the teams have played 6 games in this year's IPL so far and won 4. RCB and LSG will face other for the 1st time in the IPL today. Let's have a look at the pitch and the weather update for the upcoming match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai - Weather forecast

The temperature is expected to hover around 33-35°C on the matchday with 39-41% humidity and 16-18 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

RCB vs LSG- DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The DY Patil ground has a pitch that bestows decent bounce to the bowlers but often it stays true. We can expect matches that produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170 as a standard fare. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both departments.