IPL 2022: Watch Wasim Jaffer's hilarious tweet on Chennai Super Kings win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wasim Jaffer on CSK's win over SRH

Wasim Jaffer always comes up with his witty one-liners and tweets on almost every cricket occasion and this time also he came up with a hilarious video which he posted from his Twitter account after Chennai Super Kings went on to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs.

READ: From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Chris Gayle, Cricketers to get dismissed on 99 runs in the IPL

Ahead of CSK's 9th game of the IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja decided to step down as the skipper of men in yellow and MS Dhoni was once again at the helm of affairs for Chennai Super Kings. Ravindra Jadeja decided to give up captaincy after the team's poor performance in the first 8 games out of which CSK managed to win only 2.

The change of skipper brought a change of fortunes for the CSK as they were at their very best in all the departments of the match. Ruturaj Gaikwad came back to his form and he was equally well supported by Devon Conway as the duo had an opening stand of 182 runs which helped CSK to set a target of 203 in the match.

Mukesh Chaudhary was the pick of the bowlers for the CSK as he took 4 wickets during the game.

READ: IPL 2022: Mukesh Chaudhary reveals MS Dhoni's 'Guru Mantra' to him ahead of the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Watching CSK's all-around performance which led them to win the match by 13 runs, Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious video on Twitter. Check out,

With this win, CSK has now won 3 out of 9 IPL games this season and currently stands at the 9th position on the points table. Losing one more game could mean relegation for the CSK. Chennai Super Kings will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore on 4th May.