IPL 2022: Watch Sara Tendulkar's reaction after Tim David dismissal during the match between MI vs SRH

Sara Tendulkar's reaction on Tim David's wicket

It was a nail-biting contest last night between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match went down to the wire to the last over and Kane Williamson led Sunrisers Hyderabad came out victorious in this game. A win that they needed badly to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs.

Tim David from Mumbai Indians gave a glimpse on Tuesday as to why he is rated so highly in the shortest format of the game as he almost took Mumbai Indians over the line in a 194 chase at the Wankhede. Mumbai Indians needed 44 in the last three overs and that's when Tim David let loose and smashed 4 sixes in the 18th over and the match was down to 20 required off 19 deliveries.

That was when Tim David made a mistake and got run out in the attempt to keep the strike for the next over. Following his run-out, fans were stunned and Sara Tendulkar, who was cheering Mumbai Indians from the stands seemed heartbroken with this run-out. Check out her reaction below.

The victory keeps SRH in the playoffs race on paper as they move up to 12 points. They need to win their last game and hope for other results to go their way.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 193/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathi 76, Priyam Garg 42, Nicholas Pooran 38; Ramandeep Singh 3/20). Mumbai Indians: 190/7 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Ishan Kishan 43, Tim David 46; Umran Mal