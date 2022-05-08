IPL 2022: Watch Virat Kohli bow down to Dinesh Karthik after his blistering knock vs SRH

Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik

Faf du Plessis played a captain’s knock of an unbeaten 73 off 50 balls and found a perfect companion in the last over in the form of Dinesh Karthik whose blistering little cameo of 30 runs off 8 balls helped guide Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 192/3 in 20 overs against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

READ | IPL 2022: After Virat Kohli, SRH skipper Kane Williamson departs for diamond DUCK

Soon after the duo returned back to the dressing room, Virat Kohli was seen jumping in delight and even bowed down to the latter.

WATCH:

As for the clash, opting to bat first, RCB got off to a terrible start as they lost talisman Virat Kohli for a golden duck in the very first ball. Captain Faf du Plessis and Rajat Patidar joined forces and stitched a partnership to score 47 runs in the first six overs. In the seventh over the duo notched up a fifty-run partnership.

In fact, the batters took the team's total beyond the triple-figure in just 11.4 overs. After Patidar's wicket and sending him back for 48 off 38 balls, Glenn Maxwell then joined his captain and the scores kept ticking on the board taking the total beyond the 150-run mark in just 17.2 overs.

Maxwell-du Plessis also notched up a fifty partnership in only 33 balls. The 54-run partnership was broken when Kartik Tyagi dismissed Maxwell for 33 off 24 balls hitting three fours and two sixes.

Dinesh Karthik walked in to bat and went berserk right from the word go scoring an unbeaten 30 off eight balls hitting one boundary and four sixes to guide RCB to a 192/3 in 20 overs. Faf Du Plessis remained unbeaten on 73 off 50 balls.

(Inputs from ANI)