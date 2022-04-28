IPL 2022: Watch Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia's run chase in the last 10 deliveries of the match against SRH

Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan

Gujrat Titans went off to a brisk start after Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 196 in the match with Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries for their team in the game. Wriddhiman Saha and shubman Gill took Gujarat Titans off to a flyer with GT scoring 50+ runs in the powerplay overs without losing a wicket.

But then came a fiery spell by Umran Malik and he took 5 wickets of Gujarat Titans and gave away just 25 runs during his spell and Gujarat Titans were left reeling on 140-5 after 16 overs with 56 runs required off the last 4 overs and Rashid Khan along with Rahul Tewatia to the crease.

Both batsmen took a couple of deliveries to get settled and then started to take on the SRH's bowlers and GT required 30 runs in the last 10 deliveries of the match. let's have a look at the ball-by-ball event of what transpired after that.

18.3 - Rashid Khan on strike and took a single off the low full-toss bowled by T Natarajan

18.4 - Natarajan bowls a dot ball to Rahul Tewatia and GT now requires 29 off 8 deliveries

18.5 - Natarajan misses the yorker and Rahul Tewatia slog-sweeps him for a 'Six'

18.6 - Natarajan bowls a full and wide delivery which Rahul Tewatia tucks for a single

22 required now of 6 delivery and Marco Jansen is given the responsibility to defend the score for the SRH

19.1 - Marco Jansen to Rahul Tewatia and he smacks the ball for a 'Six'

19.2 - Marco Jansen bowls a slower delivery and Rahul Tewatia nudges the ball for a single, 15 required now off 4 deliveries.

19.3 - Marco Jansen bowls a length ball and Rashid Khan picks the length early, another 'Six'

19.4 - Marco Jansen bowls an away-angler delivery and Rashid Khan misses it completely, 9 required off 2 now

19.5 - A low full toss by Marco Jansen is picked early by Rashid Khan as he smacks the bowler for another 'Six', 3 needed off the final delivery

19.6 - Marco Jansen tries to bowl a bouncer and Rashid Khan his the bowl for another 'Six' and Gujarat Titans win the match by 5 wickets.

Rashid Khan played a knock of 31 off 11 deliveries while Rahul Tewatia remained not out on 41 off 21 deliveries to take Gujarat Titans to the top of the points table of the IPL.