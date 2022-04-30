IPL 2022: Watch Mohammed Shami's sweet gesture to Virat Kohli after latter departs on 58

Mohammed Shami with Virat Kohli

We saw various dramas being unfold on the field during the match between Royal Vhallengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohi came back in form and scored a brilliant fifty, Mohammed Shami's stop-start run-up in the 1st over of the game and Mahipal Lomror's wicket on the dead ball.

READ: IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami stops twice to measure his run-up with tape, watch viral video

But there was one moment during the game which caught everyone's attention. Mohammad Shami was bowling the 17th over for Gujarat Titans and Virat Kohli was battng on 58. Virat Kohli was bowled out by the fast bowler with a yorker but a soon as Virat Kohli got out, the pace bowler went to him and tapped on his back for his brilliant half century. Check out the video of the sweet gesture.

Although both players play for the different franchises in the IPL but they represent the Indian cricket team at the international level and Mohammed Shami was very much aware of the fact that how important it is for Virat Kohli to come back to form as India wil play T20 CWC later this year.

READ: IPL 2022: Do you know how many runs Virat Kohli has scored in his last five innings?

Although Virat Kohli scored a half-century in this game but he looked dissatisfied with his knock while walking back to the dressing room. Virat Kohli scored 58 runs which came in 53 deliveries. His knock included 6 fours and 1 six.