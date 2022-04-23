WATCH: Wankhede crowd chants 'cheater' as no-ball controversy halts play during DC-RR match

Wankhede Stadium crowd chanting 'cheater'

A no-ball issue during the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) by the umpires marked the first controversial incident of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Needing 36 runs from the final over, Delhi batter Rovman Powell had dispatched the first three balls for three successive sixes. However, the third ball turned out to be a full toss.

With the ball being bowled was above waist height, the umpires refused to call it a no-ball, which led to Rishabh Pant and other members of the DC camp becoming furious.

With the DC players and the coaching staff halting play and continuing to protest over the matter, the crowd at the Wankhede Stadium also joined the on-field debate and started chants of "Cheater... Cheater...". The chants only increased after the umpires refused to involve the third umpire in the matter.

WATCH:

The on-field umpires did not budge from their decision and the play resumed without the waist-high no-ball being checked. The break in the momentum surely affected the DC batter as Powell could not hit the 4th straight maximum in a row. He ran a double on the fifth ball and was later caught on the final one.

In the end, Rajasthan won the match by 15 runs. The RR bowler Obed McCoy was hit for 18 runs on the first three balls of the 20th over of the innings.

While many critics feel that the third umpire should have been called to check about the issue, many also felt that the reaction of DC skipper Rishabh Pant was over the top after he asked his players to leave the pitch.

"I think they were bowling well throughout the game but in the end, Powell gave us a chance, I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us but it is not in my control. Yes, disappointed but can't do much about it. Everyone was frustrated (in the dugout) that it was not even close, everyone on the ground saw that, I think the third umpire should have interfered and said it was a no-ball," said DC skipper Pant on the matter.

As for the points table, with the victory, Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top spot while DC remained in the 6th position.