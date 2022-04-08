IPL 2022: Virender Sehwag wants Yuzvendra Chahal to reveal name of cricketer who 'hung him' from 15th floor

One of the star performers for Rajasthan Royals (RR) this year has been spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal. The bowler was purchased by the RR franchise in the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after being released by Royal Challengers Bangalore. The lanky bowler has been known for his witty answers, pranks and even side commentary, however, recently, a story he revealed has left cricket fans shocked.

Chahal opened up about a scary incident that he had been through during the 2013 season of the IPL when he was with the Mumbai Indians (MI). He recalled how one of his teammates back then had taken Chahal to the balcony and hung him from the 15th floor of a building.

Now, Veteran Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has expressed his disappointment after watching this video and has asked Yuzvendra Chahal to reveal the name of the cricketer who hung him from the 15th floor. He made a tweet recently which said, " Important to reveal the name of the player who as per Chahal did this to him in a drunk state. If true, this cannot be treated as fun, important to know what happened and what action was taken considering the seriousness of this".